Darren Sterud Orchestra

media release: The DSO returns for its Monthly hit on October 10 to pay homage to the Cardinal Bar's Latin roots. Two times the DSO changed its format, during its regular residency, to a Latin Jazz Orchestra, playing some of the best latin and afro-cuban music.

We return this month with an all star percussion battery of Jose Madera, Paddy Cassidy and from Cuba, Yorvanis Duran.

This month will feature a $10 suggested Cover.

Dancers are welcome and encouraged as they will add to the atmosphere of the evening.

As like last month, we will do a Power Hour of music starting at 6:30PM!