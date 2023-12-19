Darren Sterud Orchestra

media release: The DSO Holiday Show featuring Ellington's Nutcracker, returns to the The Cardinal Bar on Tuesday December 19 and Wednesday December 20. Helen Feest and Anthony Utehs will play pre-show music in the front bar and we will offer several different experiences to see the show, since we have returned to a significantly smaller venue.

This year's show will be a farewell not only to the holiday tradition of Ellington's Nutcracker, here in Madison, but also the goodbye of the DSO as Wednesday's show will be the final time to hear this band and its all-star lineup of Madison's best jazz musicians. Wednesday's show will be special night, welcoming back previous members and other special guests for the second set.

Tickets will go on sale October 1 and we fully anticipate them to sell out well in advance.

Ticket Prices this year are as follows:

Back Room (Music Room): Cocktail Seating (Closest to the band): $30 per person; Theater Seating (Mid Room): $25; Hi-top Table (Back Of the Room): $20 per person

Front Bar (We will have the show broadcast on the television): $10 General Admission

Streaming Password: $15

This Year's band is:

Vocalist: Meg Moran

Saxes: Al Falaschi, Luke Busch, Mark Cyra, Jon Hoel, Nick Bartell

Trumpets: Jon Schipper, Jim Doherty, Mike Hackett, Ben Bell Bern

Trombones: Flaviano Estrella, Don Deal, Alex Bauer, Bob Kaiser

Rhythm Section: Chris Rottmayer, Ben Ferris and Tim Cieplowski