Darren Sterud Orchestra with Megan Moran

press release: Darren Sterud has quickly become an icon in the Madison jazz scene with his incredible musicianship and all star tribute shows to great moments of jazz. His Orchestra’s performance of Duke Ellington’s The Nutcracker Suite is just this kind of tribute and has become an official Madison holiday tradition! The Majestic Theatre is thrilled to welcome Darren’s band for this intimate seated show. We’ll have some classic holiday cocktails, wine and more. Feel free to dress to impress as we get into the holiday spirit with a little Ellington.