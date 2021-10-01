Darren Sterud Quartet (album release), Mr. Chair

media release:Darren Sterud Quartet – “Places” Album Release – with Special Guests Mr. Chair

The artists request that all attendees be masked

https://dsterudmusic.weebly.com/

Darren has had the opportunity to share the stage with such groups as B.B. King's All Star Band, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Leroy Jones, John Allred, The Fabulous Thunder Birds, Trombone Shorty, Los Lobos, Rebirth Brass Band, Stooges Brass Band, Chris Potter and Jiggs Whigham to name a few. He has also toured nationally and internationally to Switzerland, UK, Romania, New York City, Brooklyn, New Orleans, Orlando, Memphis and St. Louis.

https://mrchairmusic.com/

MR. CHAIR - THE MODERN CLASSICAL BAND, EST. 2016

Mr. Chair looks like a jazz combo, enchants like a string quartet, and electrifies like a rock band, all while delighting listeners with their fresh and authentic sound. As classically-trained musicians well-versed in jazz, electronics, prog rock, world music and beyond, Mr. Chair is a contemporary fusion ensemble for music fans of all backgrounds.