Darren Sterud Quartet, Spinal Chords

media release: Celebrate the season and enjoy festive holiday music with a concert in the Evjue Commons! Limited capacity, but tickets not required. Concerts are free but a $5 donation is suggested – donations are greatly appreciated and help keep the Gardens free and accessible to all.

Darren Sterud is a Madison band leader and trombone player. He has shared the stage with such groups as B.B. King's All Star Band, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Leroy Jones, John Allred, The Fabulous Thunder Birds, Trombone Shorty, Los Lobos, Rebirth Brass Band, Stooges Brass Band, Chris Potter and Jiggs Whigham to name a few.

Following the concert, enjoy caroling performed by the Spinal Chords in Olbrich’s tropical Conservatory from 3-3:30 p.m.