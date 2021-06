press release: Bright Moments bring you Darren Sterud Trio for a Happy Hour Special FREE live music event!

Playing a mix of standards and New Orleans music, trombonist Darren Sterud returns to Cafe Coda.

Ben Ferris - bass; Darren Sterud - trombone; Danny Tyksinski - guitar

Support free live music, please donate to www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive