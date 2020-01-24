Darren Sterud Trio

press release: Celebrate Mardi Gras with Darren Sterud, Madison’s home-town band leader and trombone genius. He’s played with The Jimmys, Davina and The Vagabonds, and a host of other local and regional jazz bands. He recently opened for Wynton Marsalis at the Overture Center, and now he’s coming to Our House! If you love good mainstream jazz, don’t miss this concert. This trio will light up the night with its hot jazz and cool tunes.

Concert details: Ticket prices for all shows are $20 for adults, $17 for 17 and under. All seats are reserved in advance and all proceeds go to our performers. To reserve your seat(s), send a check to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703; use PayPal (annedave@chorus.net); or stop by the house with your payment. Include your email address so we can contact you if necessary. If you can’t make a show, let us know at least three days before and we will refund your money if we can re-sell your ticket. Please note that we hold checks to be cashed after the concert date. Doors open ½ hour before start time for all concerts. It’s all general seating, and rest assured there’s not a bad seat in the house. At the concerts, we offer free snacks and (decaf) coffee, and beer, wine and soda for a small donation. Contact us at annedave@chorus.net for more info and to reserve your seats.