Darren Sterud's New Orleans Tribute
The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Featuring members of Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Youngblood Brass Band, New Tradition Brass Band, and Tony Castaneda’s Latin Jazz Band
Darren Sterud: Trombone/Vocals
Nat McIntosh: Trombone
Tony Barba: Saxophone
Dave Stoler: Piano
Scott Elsner: Sousaphone
Jordan Cohen: Drums
Playing Traditional New Orleans jazz and R&B, The New Orleans tribute is comprised of some of Madison's best jazz musicians and musicians from the Madison New Orleans brass band family. Tickets on sale now!
