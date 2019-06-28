Darren Sterud's New Orleans Tribute

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Featuring members of Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Youngblood Brass Band, New Tradition Brass Band, and Tony Castaneda’s Latin Jazz Band

Darren Sterud: Trombone/Vocals

Nat McIntosh: Trombone

Tony Barba: Saxophone

Dave Stoler: Piano

Scott Elsner: Sousaphone

Jordan Cohen: Drums

Playing Traditional New Orleans jazz and R&B, The New Orleans tribute is comprised of some of Madison's best jazz musicians and musicians from the Madison New Orleans brass band family. Tickets on sale now! 

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
