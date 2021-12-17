Darren Steud Orchestra

$20. Limited capacity.

media release: Darren Sterun Orchestra presents its annual Holiday Concert featuring Ellington's famous rendition of the Nutcracker with Meg Moran on vocals, alongside other special guests. Premium tickets will have front row cocktail seating with contactless ordering from your table. General admission tickets are first come, first choice lecture style seating for the balcony and main level. Guests may bring food or drink from the Garver Lounge and Ian's Pizza into the concert area.

Doors 6:30pm; Show 7:30pm. Garver Events asks that guests follow CDC recommendations - wearing a mask if not vaccinated.

Premium Seating Area for 2 - 8: $25 per person

General Admission: $20

Children under 14: $15