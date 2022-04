Darshana: A Glimpse into Hindu Civilization

media release: This exhibition, sponsored by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA Inc, is for all ages and people from all walks of life. It is an opportunity to deepen awareness of Hindu culture and contributions to society, creating an environment of harmonious coexistence while pursuing Universal Oneness. This exhibition has glimpses into various facets like Hindu Dharmic way and Hindu Civilization, including traditions, culture, contribution, and fun facts.

04/16/2022 at 11am to 04/21/2022 noon, Wisconsin State Capitol - 2nd Floor Rotunda