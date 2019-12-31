Dart (Vulpeck tribute), Warm Wet Rag (Ween), Schenk's Corners Allstars

Alchemy Cafe 1980 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: WORT & Alchemy present: Nasty New Years 10 - 11pm - 12/31 to 1/1/20 3:30am (door at 9:45pm)

Live music, Featuring:

DART - tribute to Vulfpeck

WARM WET RAG - tribute to Ween

SCHENK'S CORNERS ALLSTARS - jamming into the wee hours!

$10 donation - Proceeds support listen-sponsored community radio 89.9FM 

Alchemy Cafe  1980 Atwood Ave.

View Map
