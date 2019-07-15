× Expand Kenneth Nyameke Darwin Black

press release: Madison Ballet is proud to welcome visiting artist Darwin Black from Los Angeles. An advocate for equal access to the dance and the arts, Mr. Black’s work as a dancer and choreographer has been celebrated nationally. He will work with students of the School of Madison Ballet for a one-week intensive. A public reception for Mr. Black and a brief performance will be held at Table Wine (2045 Atwood Ave.) at 6 p.m., Monday, July 15th, with a $10 suggested donation going directly to support the work of the School of Madison Ballet.

Darwin Black of Newark, New Jersey started his dancing at the age of 16. In 2006, he graduated from Newark Arts High School under the direction of Ronnie D. Carney & Kim Richardson. Darwin furthered his training under Nancy Turano with the New Jersey Dance Theatre Ensemble. After a year of training at Alvin Ailey American Dance as a Fellowship Student under the Oprah Winfrey Scholarship, he began his professional career with the Miami Contemporary Dance Company, performing repertory by Ray Sullivan. Darwin later joined The Sacramento Ballet, performing ballets by George Balanchine, Twyla Tharp, Trey McIntyre and Matthew Neenan. He joined Pascal Rioult Dance Theater, touring throughout the country. Mr. Black danced as a freelance artist for Alaska Dance Theatre, Lustig Dance Theatre, Oakland Ballet, Nimbus Dance Works, Jennifer Muller/The Works, and he toured throughout Europe with Momix. Darwin later joined TU Dance under the leadership of Toni-Pierce Sands & Uri Sands.

Darwin’s first original work as a choreographer, Saint Paul Ballet’s "OFF THE BASE" premiered at The Cowles Center March 2017. October 2018, he Premiered "N.L.I.F" (Never Live In Fear) for Minnesota Dance Theatre.

Madison Ballet continues its growth and commitment to radical access to the arts after the announcement of Jonathan Solari as CEO last month. This year, Madison Ballet has embarked on a $1,000,000 dollar capital campaign, moved to new studios and offices on Odana Road, and hired Mr. Solari.

“Darwin is an artist whose skills have been sharpened with the great companies of our time, but his vision comes from his heart.”, said Mr. Solari. “From starting foundations providing opportunities for dancers from single-parent households to choreographing with boldness and strength, Darwin has found purpose in his work on and off stage. I imagine that sense of purpose will be contagious to our students and audiences.”