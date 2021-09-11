Daryl Schmitz

press release: Verified Laughs returns to the Mineral Point Opera House after taking a year off due to the pandemic. Verified Laughs is a hit weekly standup show performed at the World Famous Laugh Factory in Chicago. This year we will be bringing four hilarious comedians from the Laugh Factory to perform on the Opera House stage. The previous shows in Mineral Point have sold out, so don’t wait to purchase your tickets. It’s always a fun night and the comedians love the town and the Opera House. See you in September! (Full Lineup to be posted later this summer)