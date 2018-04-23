press release: Award winning photographer Daryl Sherman will have an exhibit of photographic images titled "A World View - Madison to Murano to Sounion" from April 23 - June 1, 2018.

There will be a reception on April 29, 2 -5 PM.

Steenbock Gallery at offices of Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, 1922 University Avenue.Open 9 AM - 4 PM, Monday - Friday, call 608-263-1692 to be sure the gallery is open.