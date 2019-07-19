Dash Hounds, Labrador, Addison Christmas, Honey Cutt

to Google Calendar - Dash Hounds, Labrador, Addison Christmas, Honey Cutt - 2019-07-19 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dash Hounds, Labrador, Addison Christmas, Honey Cutt - 2019-07-19 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dash Hounds, Labrador, Addison Christmas, Honey Cutt - 2019-07-19 20:30:00 iCalendar - Dash Hounds, Labrador, Addison Christmas, Honey Cutt - 2019-07-19 20:30:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: A night of dreamy indie rock at Art In! Great bands fun times :~)

Labrador

https://labradortheband.bandcamp.com/

Dash Hounds

https://dashhounds.bandcamp.com/

Honey Cutt (on tour from Boston!)

https://honeycuttband.bandcamp.com/

Addison Christmas (mems trophy dad)

https://www.facebook.com/addison.christmas/

Doors 8pm, Music 8:30pm

$7-$10 sliding scale

This gig is 21+ please bring ID. Remember to respect the space and the people in it so everyone can have a good time!

Info

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Dash Hounds, Labrador, Addison Christmas, Honey Cutt - 2019-07-19 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dash Hounds, Labrador, Addison Christmas, Honey Cutt - 2019-07-19 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dash Hounds, Labrador, Addison Christmas, Honey Cutt - 2019-07-19 20:30:00 iCalendar - Dash Hounds, Labrador, Addison Christmas, Honey Cutt - 2019-07-19 20:30:00