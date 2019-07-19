Dash Hounds, Labrador, Addison Christmas, Honey Cutt
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: A night of dreamy indie rock at Art In! Great bands fun times :~)
Labrador
https://labradortheband.bandcamp.com/
Dash Hounds
https://dashhounds.bandcamp.com/
Honey Cutt (on tour from Boston!)
https://honeycuttband.bandcamp.com/
Addison Christmas (mems trophy dad)
https://www.facebook.com/addison.christmas/
Doors 8pm, Music 8:30pm
$7-$10 sliding scale
This gig is 21+ please bring ID. Remember to respect the space and the people in it so everyone can have a good time!