Dash Hounds, Labrador, Addison Christmas, Honey Cutt

press release: A night of dreamy indie rock at Art In! Great bands fun times :~)

Labrador

https://labradortheband.bandcamp.com/

Dash Hounds

https://dashhounds.bandcamp.com/

Honey Cutt (on tour from Boston!)

https://honeycuttband.bandcamp.com/

Addison Christmas (mems trophy dad)

https://www.facebook.com/addison.christmas/

Doors 8pm, Music 8:30pm

$7-$10 sliding scale

This gig is 21+ please bring ID. Remember to respect the space and the people in it so everyone can have a good time!