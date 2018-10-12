Dash Hounds, Sleeping Jesus, Addison Christmas

press release: Doors 7:30, Show 8pm

$8

Dash Hounds: Also seen playing as the rhythm section of local band Modern Mod, Brendan Manley and Alivia Kleinfeldt created the alt rock project Dash Hounds in the fall of 2015. Debut EP "Eft" out now.

Sleeping Jesus: "A gorgeous dose of indie-rock comparable to bands like Brooklyn's Woods and Chicago's Whitney. Recently named one of First Avenue's Best New Bands of 2016" - The Star Tribune (Mike madden)

Addison Christmas will start the night off right with some catchy tunes.

All Ages / Sober Space / Safer Space