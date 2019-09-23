Dash, Juli Johnson

press release: DASH brings their electro soul rock to Madison! They're joined by local singer/songwriter Juli Johnson

DASH is a progressive electro-soul duo, consisting of bassist and vocalist Kayti Korte, along with multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and producer, Ben Morris. The pair focuses on vocal-centric, dynamic songwriting, with the sound to back it up. Combining elements of electronic dance music with traditional soul and rock, DASH fuses electronic percussion and synthesizer with live guitar, bass, keyboard, and their signature vocal harmonies—a full sound more engaging than what you think of when you hear ‘duo’. Don’t let it fool you, these two will have you “out on the dance floor, rocking out to the unknown” (For the Love of Bands).