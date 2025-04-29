media release: Dasha Hamilton, poet laureate of Wisconsin 2021-2022, invites you to join her for the launch of her new poetry anthology, A Line Meant.

Edited by Ms. Hamilton, the collection utilizes a unique collaborative structure that pairs hobbyist and professional Wisconsinite poets from all walks of life: farmers, retirees, prisoners, artists, and more.

The event will consist of readings and signings by Dasha and collaborators, as well as discussions with local poets Dana Maya and Catherine Young.

Dasha Kelly Hamilton is a writer, performance artist, and creative change agent. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Antioch University, and has authored award-winning poetry, essays, and fiction. She voices audiobooks, is a mainstage storyteller and host with The Moth, is an alum of HBO's Def Poetry Jam, and is Poet Laureate Emerita for both the City of Milwaukee and the State of Wisconsin. Dasha is currently working on the release of two novels in 2025: Baker’s Dozen (Jaded Ibis Press) and a tenth anniversary reprint of Almost Crimson (Curbside Splendor), which BuzzFeed named as one of the “16 of the Most Exciting Books of 2015 by Independent Publishers.”