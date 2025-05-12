media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to host Wisconsin Poet Laureate Emerita, Dasha Kelly Hamilton, in celebration of the release of A Line Meant Commemorative Collection.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own.

About the event

A Line Meant is an evening of curation, creation and a poetic conversation. Hosted by Dasha Kelly Hamilton, Wisconsin Poet Laureate Emerita and a self-described "Creative Change Agent, the experience includes a micro writing workshop, a brief talk by Kelly Hamilton about her Laureate A Line Meant project, conversations with and readings by anthology contributors. Attendees could leave with autographed copies of this inaugural collection and scribbles of their own to upload for the follow-up ALM edition.

The A Line Meant Commemorative Collection features 60 poets from across the state and a set of found poems written by Dasha Kelly Hamilton, Wisconsin Poet Laureate Emerita and anthology editor. In this poetry anthology, Kelly Hamilton has solicited cosmopolitan voices across the state, from established poets to farmers, retirees, inmates, and more. Starting with single lines of existing poetry, participants not only crafted their own unique works, but also shared their poems and insights as a form of connective tissue with one another. Like a tree from many roots, A Line Meant threads together both the professional and hobbyist poet, growing new, powerful art from the margins between.

Dasha Kelly Hamilton is a writer, performance artist and creative change agent. She has authored award-winning poetry, essays and fiction. She is a mainstage storyteller and host with The Moth, an alum of HBO's Def Poetry Jam, Poet Laureate Emerita for both the City of Milwaukee and the State of Wisconsin and a National Laureate Fellow with the American Academy of Poets. In 2024, Dasha was named a Living Legacy Honoree by the licensing agency for the legendary poet Gwendolyn Brooks. A skilled engagement practitioner and instructor, Dasha has facilitated initiatives in Botswana, Mauritius and Beirut as an Arts Envoy for the U.S. Embassy. Her nationally-touring stage show, Makin’ Cake, serves audiences a unique conversation on race, class and equity. Her nonprofit literary arts organization, Still Waters Collective, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Dasha will release three books in 2025, a poetry anthology, A Line Meant (Jaded Ibis Press), and two novels Baker’s Dozen (Jaded Ibis) and a 10th anniversary reprint of Almost Crimson (Traitmarker Books). Find her at DashaKH.com