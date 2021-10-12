Dashboard Confessional, Into It Over It, Armon Jay

× Expand Lupe Bustos Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional.

$35.

media release: Dashboard Confessional today announced a U.S. Unplugged Tour this fall, their first since cancelling the remainder of last year’s sold-out, DC20 20th anniversary celebration tour around the release of their first-ever career-spanning compilation, The Best Ones Of The Best Ones. Beginning September 8th in New Orleans, LA, and ending November 5th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN—a makeup show of the DC20 grand finale—the tour will feature singer/guitarist Chris Carrabba alongside a stripped-down backing band that includes Dashboard’s longtime guitarist Armon Jay, with Abby Kelly and Dane Poppin (fans will recognize the lineup from Dashboard’s ‘Lonely Hearts & Lovers’ Valentine’s Day stream). Before hitting the road for the 8-week run, Dashboard Confessional’s full band line-up (Carrabba, Jay, Scott Schoenbeck, and Chris Kamrada) will perform at both the Alaska State Fair and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

A current itinerary is below and tickets are on sale beginning Friday, May 21st at 10am local time at DashboardConfessional.com.

Prior to the Valentine’s concert stream, Carrabba’s last live set was the April 2020 career-spanning charity show ‘As Social As I Get Now,’ which raised over $172,000 for the Music Health Alliance, a Nashville-based organization partnered with the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project (which matched donations dollar-for-dollar). Carrabba has since also released an installment in the Spotify Singles series; launched The Early Days vinyl reissue series that spotlighted the band’s formative albums and EPs (including a first-ever pressing of their Platinum-certified live album MTV Unplugged 2.0); and partnered with Mondo to release three EPs—2001’s So Impossible, 2002’s Summers Kiss, and a newly created Spider-Man 2—for the very first time on vinyl. He also teamed up with Nightowl Canning as a partner, investor, and ambassador for Canvino: Bottle-Quality Wine, In A Can™.