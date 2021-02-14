ONLINE: Dashboard Confessional

× Expand Lupe Bustos Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional.

media release: Dashboard Confessional today announced the ‘Lonely Hearts & Lovers’ Valentine’s Day stream: the band’s first virtual concert in nearly a year and singer/guitarist Chris Carrabba’s first performance since a serious motorcycle accident last June. Going live on February 14, 2021, at 7pm EST / 4pm PST, the stream will feature a never before seen version of Dashboard Confessional’s live band performing a 19-song set pulled from the band’s extensive catalog, recently filmed in 4K at Nashville, TN’s stunning Riverside Revival Church. Tickets are $15 and are available now at the band’s website, alongside limited edition merchandise and bundles, including the entirety of The Early Days vinyl reissue series, which spotlights the band’s formative albums and EPs. A replay of the concert stream will be available to purchasers for 48 hours afterwards.

Carrabba’s last live performance was the April 2020 career-spanning charity show ‘As Social As I Get Now,’ which raised over $172,000 for the Music Health Alliance, a Nashville-based organization partnered with the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, which matched donations dollar-for-dollar. That livestream came on the heels of the band cancelling the remainder of a sold-out tour of intimate rooms across the U.S. and Canada, which was part of their DC20 20th anniversary celebration that also included the band’s first-ever career-spanning compilation, The Best Ones Of The Best Ones.

Despite the setbacks, Carrabba forged ahead in 2020, beginning with The Early Days series as well as a partnership with Mondo to release three EPs—2001’s So Impossible, 2002’s Summers Kiss, and a newly created Spider-Man 2—for the very first time on vinyl. He also teamed up with Nightowl Canning as a partner, investor, and ambassador for Canvino: Bottle-Quality Wine, In A Can™. Crafted by Gold Medal Winemaker Susy Vasquez and currently available in five varietals, Canvino is now shipping in 36 states, with plans to continue expanding reach into 2021.