ONLINE: Data for Impact

press release: The fourth annual Data for Impact Conference, hosted in Madison, has moved to an online platform this year and will be held on Monday, August 17, from 12 pm to 6 pm until Tuesday, August 18, from 9 am to 1 pm. The transition to a virtual conference opens the door to a broader audience and a larger pool of speakers with expertise on some of the most pressing issues in the headlines today and valuable takeaways for attendees ranging from nonprofit professionals, entrepreneurs, activists, community members, and local government officials.

The Conference holds the ideal that small data can make a big difference. This belief is more apparent this year than most, with data on COVID-19 infection rates impacting decisions from whether an individual dines in or out, all the way up to the state, federal, and even international policies. Jeffrey Wu, MPH, will take attendees behind the scenes to see how public health departments gather and interpret data from their communities to develop and prioritize interventions. Yogesh Chawla will explore how cities and their elected officials can better access and use data to inform their values.

The Conference also challenges attendees to properly analyze data as well as its collection methods to ensure its ethical use. This summer’s protests have helped bring considerable attention to institutional racism and self-reinforcing systems, perpetuating societal inequities in America. Our Kick-off Keynote, Jordan S. Ellenberg, will discuss how gerrymandering plays a role in hindering change by controlling who gets elected. Our Closing Keynote, Annette Miller, CEO of EQT by Design, will reevaluate how we collect, analyze, and act on data so that it is relevant, reflective, and inclusive of all people.

Additionally, we will have workshop sessions detailing data tools, data strategies, collecting reliable data, analyzing it, and visualizing it. The Conference will empower attendees to get started with data or inspire them to improve upon their current approaches.

General admission to the Conference is free. Attendees can make an optional donation. Visit our website for more details and links to registration at http://dataforimpact.org/.