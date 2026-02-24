Data Storytelling Beyond the Visual

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Traditional data visualizations were not designed to foster participation or empowerment in communities. Prof. Rahul Bhargava will introduce creative arts-based approaches to working with data that go beyond the visual. Through case studies and examples spanning physical data sculptures, community data murals, data sonification performances, and embodied data theatre, this talk explores how we can create more inclusive, engaging, and action-oriented interactions with information.

Lectures & Seminars
