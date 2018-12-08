Data Vaudevilles: Bits and Bytes

press release: Saturday, Dec. 8 | 2 p.m., H.F. DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building, 330 N Orchard St.

The final event of Flack’s residency is a series of short performances by students in his “Performing Information: Exploring Data through Live Performance” course.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of the Arts (presenter – and formerly the Arts Institute) and the Wisconsin School of Business Bolz Center for Arts Administration welcome playwright, producer and social entrepreneur Stuart Flack as the fall 2018 Interdisciplinary Artist in Residence. Flack’s award-winning work includes productions at many of the leading theaters in the United States. Flack is currently a Senior Fellow at the Environmental Law & Policy Center where he is leading The Community-Based Environmental Monitoring and Public Health Advocacy Project. He is also developing a performance piece with the Invisible Institute, a Chicago-based community action group which monitors and disseminates data on police misconduct.

As a producer, he ran the Chicago Humanities Festival, the largest festival of arts and ideas in the United States from 2007 through 2012. From 1990–2007, he was a partner at the global consulting firm of McKinsey & Company. Flack’s longer biography is further below.

The UW–Madison Division of the Art’s Interdisciplinary Arts Residency Program brings innovative artists to campus to teach semester-long, interdepartmental courses and to publicly present their work for campus and community audiences. Faculty and staff from the Bolz Center for Arts Administration along with Associate Professor Kevin Ponto of the Design Studies Department will support Flack’s residency. Angela Richardson, Aesthetics and Business Project Coordinator at the Bolz Center for Arts Administration, serves as residency lead.

During his residency at UW–Madison, Flack will teach “Performing Information; Exploring Data through Live Performance” where students will engage in analysis of data and information techniques along with workshops to apply and test their thinking. Guest artists Adrian Danzig, Founder and Creative Director of the Chicago-based 500 Clown, and Marcia Miquelon and Jacob Mills, co-founders of the Wild Rumpus Circus in Mazomanie, Wisconsin, will lead workshops in physical theater and performance as part of the residency course.