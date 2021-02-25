ONLINE: Dateline Xinjiang: International Correspondent Megha Rajagopalan on Her Work Covering Police States

press release: The University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center for East Asian Studies and the Pulitzer Center present this webinar with Megha Rajagopolan, an award-winning international correspondent for BuzzFeed News.

Megha's reporting project, "Built to Last," is the most extensive investigation of China’s internment camp system ever done using publicly available satellite images, coupled with dozens of interviews with former detainees, BuzzFeed News identified more than 260 structures built since 2017 and bearing the hallmarks of fortified detention compounds. During that time, the investigation shows, China has established a sprawling system to detain and incarcerate hundreds of thousands of Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other Muslim minorities, in what is already the largest-scale detention of ethnic and religious minorities since World War II.