media release: Half-Hour History is a monthly afternoon lecture series featuring engaging presentations on local and regional history. These free programs are open to all and take place at the Driftless Historium at 1:00 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.

Call 608-437-6486 or email mthorebahs@gmail.com for more information. Up next “Dating Historic Family Photographs,” presented by Arlo Paust on Wednesday, January 19, 2026.