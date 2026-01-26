Dating Ming Nostalgia in East Asia

media release: 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive.

Sponsored by the Center for East Asian Studies

Public lecture by Zhaoshen Wang, a historian of early modern Chinese and East Asian history, with a focus on historical memory, social mentalities, cultural identities, and ritual practices.

This talk is based on Wang's doctoral dissertation -- for his degree received in 2025 from the UW-Madison's Department of History -- in which he investigates how historical memories of China's Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) have continuously shaped elite thought and popular culture, exerting a profound influence on significant historical events in China over four centuries. By situating Ming memory within a transnational framework, Wang's research also provides fresh insights into the construction of national identities across East Asia.