Dave Adler, Jay Moran, Lo Marie, Gregg Rullman, Andy Wallman & Bucky Pope

press release: Join us for Monterey Pop Festival Night on Saturday, June 22nd at the fabulous Harmony Bar & Grill. This special Saturday edition of Flashback Friday will feature rocking hits from the three day fest held 52 years ago in June, in the order they were played. This was the big US coming out party for Jimi Hendrix, but we've been advised to not light very many guitars on fire. This month's Flashback band: Dave Adler, Lo Marie, Jay Moran, Gregg Rullman, Andy Wallman and very special guest Bucky Pope on bass. Bring your crew and let's party like it's 1967!