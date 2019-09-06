Dave Adler, Jay Moran, Lo Marie, Gregg Rullman, Kenny Stevenson, Andy Wallman
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Take a trip back in time to a rocking Flashback Friday happy hour party every month. Our September show marks the debut of Flashback Friday at the High Noon Saloon. Join us as we crank up the southern-fried, hard-livin’ desperado jams on September 6 at 5:30.
September Edition - Outlaw Rock:A Flashback Showdown at the High Noon Corral
Band members: Dave Adler, Jay Moran, Lo Marie, Gregg Rullman, Kenny Stevenson, and Andy Wallman
Info
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music