Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore & the Guilty Ones

$35 ($30 adv.).

media release: Behind blistering blues licks, TexiCali doubles as a roadtrip across Grammy winner Dave Alvin and Grammy nominee Jimmie Dale Gilmore’s beloved home states and the memories within, honoring shared musical influences, friends gone too soon and all they’ve endured along the way. These folk heroes have now evolved their unbreakable bond into a fully-fledged musical and songwriting partnership. Today we celebrate the announcement of TexiCali, a brand new studio album out June 21 via Yep Roc Records, with the aptly-titled first single “We’re Still Here.”