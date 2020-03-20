Dave Cooper’s Drift Ensemble

press release: With this performance by trumpeter Dave Cooper’s acoustic quartet, Madison Music Collective kicks off the Spring 2020 season of this long-running concert series that showcases music composed and performed by the Madison area’s finest jazz musicians. All of the featured works were composed and arranged by Dave during 2018-19, and focus on “through-composed” music, i.e., works that are composed from start to finish with solo sections built into the piece but, unlike the “head-solos-head” format of conventional small group jazz, don’t repeat forms. Dave drew his inspiration for these new works from Bela Bartok, Miles Okazaki, Kenny Werner and Kenny Wheeler. Joining Dave for this performance are pianist Chris Rottmayer, bassist Nick Moran, and drummer Matt Endres. 7:30pm, Madison Public Library’s Central Branch (3rd floor Community Room). Free admission.