media release: Anders Svanoe's New Music Series presents jazz trumpeter Dave Cooper at Arts + Literature Laboratory on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 5:00pm. Free admission (donations requested).

David Cooper is widely recognized as one of the most versatile trumpets players in the Midwest. The summer and fall of 2014 plan to be busy as there are four recording projects in the works! One is going to be a jazz quartet setting of mostly original compositions and another is a recording of the concerti of Lauren Bernofsky, James Stephenson and Anthony Plog.

As a performer, his affiliations include the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Isthmus Brass, The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Tom Gullion, The Art Blakey Tribute Band, and The Tim Whalen Nonet. Ensemble affiliations have included the Wisconsin Brass Quintet, the Milwaukee, Fox Valley, Canton and La Crosse Symphony Orchestras, The Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, The Dallas Brass, Walt Disney World, and the Aspen Jazz Ensemble.

As an educator, Dr. Cooper is an associate professor of trumpet and jazz studies at the University of Wisconsin – Platteville. Dr. Cooper received his Bachelor of Music from Lawrence Conservatory of Music in Appleton, WI, his Master of Music from the University of Akron in Ohio, and his Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.