ONLINE: Dave Gordon, Hanah Jon Taylor, Kevin Carns, Ari Smith

press release: Coda is excited to reintroduce Night of the Improvisor! Join us with David Gordon for the first night of the improvisor in months!

Chicago’s Dave Gordon creates a synergy of original jazz that blends stylings from the rich influences of his past and creates a new modern sound.Musical stylings ranging from edgy original compositions, improvisational vignettes and classic jazz arrangements, the trio has musical variety and dynamic personality.

Dave Gordon on piano; Hanah Jon Taylor on woodwinds; Kevin Carns on drums; Ari Smith on bass

Find a live stream link on our website, cafecoda.club, or FB page!

Donations are welcomed to support live music!

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/CafeCODA

or GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive"

https://www.gofundme.com/keep-coda-alive/

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/

Café CODA, Madison’s premier venue for jazz and cultural music, located at 1224 Williamson St, holds voter’s registration and Absentee Ballot Request every Saturday, from noon to 4 PM. Anyone needing to register to vote for the upcoming presidential election, is encouraged to visit the club to complete a voter’s registration application or Absentee Ballot Request with proof of identity and a current residential address. For more information, please contact HJ Taylor, (608) 251-2787. ALL POWER TO THE PEOPLE