media release: Dave Gordon Quintet

Featuring - Dushun Mosley - Drums and Percussion

Chris Damman - Upright Bass,

Brian Gephart - Saxophonist, Composer

Jack Gallagher - BassTrumpet Composer,

Dave Gordon - Keyboards, Composer,

The Dave Gordon Quintet has been on the jazz scene for over 20 years in Chicago and brings a high level of original jazz featuring the drum stylings of Dushun Mosley, with the original music of Dave, Brian Gephart, and Jack Gallagher. Chris Damman

rounds out the quintet with his unique, creative approach to the upright bass.

The DGQ is featured on their latest CD, Infinite Blue.

Website: www.davegordonmusic.com