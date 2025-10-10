media release: The Commonwealth Gallery is proud to announce obvious OBLIVIOUS, a solo exhibition by Madison-born artist Dave Gutkowski, known as @MFDave. This exhibition marks a homecoming for the artist, whose recent cross-country journey has drawn significant attention from the art world. Through this body of work, Gutkowski reflects on themes of place, memory, and resilience, bringing a national perspective back to his hometown community.

Curated by Madison-based UW professor of art Faisal Abdu’Allah and Alan Chancellor, Program Leader of the Youth Justice Program, the obvious OBLIVIOUS show underscores the intersection of art and community service that defines Gutowski’s practice.

Gutkowski’s art is a dynamic fusion of abstract expressionism and the raw energy of graffiti and tattoo subcultures. His pieces, which range from traditional paper and canvas to unconventional surfaces, explode with bold lines, intricate textures, and a rebellious spirit drawn from city walls and human canvas. His recent cross-country journey, much like a modern-day pilgrimage to find balance, has directly inspired a new body of work that will be showcased at the event. This creative pilgrimage was fully funded by the sale of his art and a few paid mural commissions he completed along the way. The exhibition provides a unique opportunity for Madison audiences to witness the culmination of Gutkowski’s artistic quest.

While he has been on the road creating new art, he has also continued his practice of generously donating his artwork to communities in most major cities, believing in the power of art to enrich public spaces and connect people. Dr. Abdu’Allah’s states “Gutkowski’s practice reveals how art can serve as both mirror and catalyst—reflecting lived experiences while opening new possibilities for community, dialogue, and transformation. obvious OBLIVIOUS opens October 10, 2025, from 5-10 p.m.

Also on exhibit October 11, 2025 at 11am to 5pm

Venue: The Common Wealth Gallery, 100 South Baldwin, 3rd Floor, Madison, WI 53703