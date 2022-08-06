Dave Hause

MadCity Music 2023 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: MadCity Music is thrilled to host a special in-store appearance by Dave Hause! He will be playing a short set at 3pm before his show later that evening at The Bur Oak (w/ Trapper Schoepp). The in-store is free but space will be limited. Tickets for the show that evening are still available at theburoakmadison.com.

MadCity Music 2023 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
