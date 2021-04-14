ONLINE: Dave Jorgenson

media release: Dave Jorgenson, who runs the Washington Post's popular TikTok, will appear at a Cap Times members-only event next month with opinion editor Jessie Opoien. They'll be talking about the intersection between journalism and social media, and maybe even pumpkin spice Spam.

The event will be recorded and posted online sometime afterward, but Cap Times members will have an exclusive chance to see the discussion live and pose questions to Jorgenson. Click here for more information about membership.