Dave Keller Band

media release: Join us on Monday, June 26, from 7pm-9pm for an evening of blues & soul. During the past decade, Dave Keller has earned a reputation as a “magnificent soul singer” (Elmore Magazine), a “stellar” guitarist (AXS.com), and a “songwriting genius” (Living Blues). He has been honored three times with Blues Music Award nominations for Best Soul Blues Album. Touring throughout the U.S. and Europe, Keller has built a loyal legion of fans who are hip to his livewire shows.