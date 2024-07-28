media release: Are you a fan of the blues? Come on out to hear the Dave Keller Band on their U.S. tour on Sunday, July 28th! Tickets available at this link.

About Dave:

Dave Keller has made quite a name for himself. He’s earned three Blues Music Award nominations for Best Soul Blues Album of the Year (2014, 2019, 2021). He won the International Blues Challenge’s Best Self-Produced Album Award (2012). He and his band tour constantly, performing at top festivals and venues throughout the U.S. and Europe, winning fans one livewire show at a time.

Thirty years ago, in the icy mountains of Vermont, Dave Keller set forth to play the music he loved: deep Blues. Self-taught as a singer, and armed with an old Yamaha acoustic guitar, Keller learned his lessons on the bandstand. Within a few years, he had switched to electric, put together a funky trio, and was gigging throughout New England. Turns out he had a knack for making people feel good. And writing memorable songs. Before long he had a small army of loyal fans.

Along the way, he fell in love with Memphis Soul. Mentors appeared. Mighty Sam McClain, one of the very deepest Soul/Blues singers, befriended Keller. Legendary guitarist Ronnie Earl (Roomful of Blues) invited Keller to sing and co-write with him (2010’s Living In The Light). Robert Ward, the mystic guitarist of Dry Branch, Georgia, struck up a friendship with Keller as well. And during the past decade, Keller has performed regularly with his close friend Mississippi Soul/Blues master Johnny Rawls.

So many unforgettable experiences: backing up Fontella Bass of “Rescue Me” fame, recording with Al Green’s original Hi Rhythm Section, hanging out in the studio with Bobby “Blue” Bland.

​Today, Keller is a more than just a torchbearer for the music he loves. He is an award-winning recording artist, a powerful performer, and a top-notch songwriter, bringing his thrilling shows to stages around the world.

About the new album:

Now, with the release of his newest album, Keller is turning things up a few notches. “I really wanted to capture the energy of the band,” Keller explains. “In a studio, with the clock running and it being expensive, there’s always this tendency to want to play everything perfectly. It can feel sterile too. So I thought, what if we find a cool place that’s not a studio, and just play everything in one room, live, without headphones and all that other stuff?”

So Keller and his bandmates headed to a remote mountain cabin, ten miles south of the Canadian border. Huck Bennert, longtime engineer for legendary guitarist Ronnie Earl, showed up with a Suburu full of recording gear. And for the better part of a week, the band holed up, hung out, shared meals, played pool, and made a different kind of record.

Keller's voice cuts deep, right out of the gate. “When you record vocals live with the band, you don't have time to think about it,” Keller says. “You're just in it. And that makes all the difference.”

He plays more guitar, and it’s nastier. “I really let loose, and the guys did too.” Listen to Ira Friedman’s Moog synth, as it threatens to overtake a few of the songs, grinding and burbling like an alien monster. Check out how Jay Gleason’s double kick pedal propels things along with extra oomph and funk. And if you wanna dance, don’t worry; groovemaster Alex Budney has created some beautiful basslines for you.

The band plays with a power and grace that come from years of hanging, traveling, and playing together. Twelve new originals with that classic Keller feel: tight and funky, with a depth of feeling that lasts long past the fadeout. But there’s something more this time. Not sure what to call it. But let’s just say, you won’t forget it.