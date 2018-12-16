Dave King Trio, Major Vistas

press release: Perhaps you know Dave King as the drummer in The Bad Plus, or any number of avant-improv/indie-rock/Americana/electronic experimental bands rooted in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. But somewhere in that mix is a deep fondness for the jazz tradition. The Dave King Trio, featuring a rhythm section of pianist Matt Mitchell and bassist Billy Peterson, investigates jazz standards with a modern interpretation. On Sunday, December 16, 2018, Arts + Literature Laboratory presents the Dave King Trio at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1904 Winnebago Street, at 7:00pm (doors at 6:30pm). Madison's Major Vistas will open. Advance tickets $20 available online at https://davekingtrio.bpt.me until 1 hour before the show. Tickets $25 at the door.

The ALL Jazz Series is sponsored in part by Dobhan Restaurant, Alchemy, Heid Music, and HotelRED. 7 pm (doors at 6:30pm). Tickets $20 advance/ $25 at the door.