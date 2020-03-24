Dave Landau, Mike O'Keefe, Khadijah Cooper

press release: Dave Landau might appear to be just like you, but he’s not really. His mind goes to places that angels would fear to tread, and he has no problem telling you about it. Mike O’Keefe is a young comic who prides himself on his original brand of self-deprecating jackasserey and a tireless work ethic. Khadijah Cooper - Spreading confidence one joke at a time! Her point of view in her stand up as a mother, a Sexuality Educator makes her irresistible to laugh with and relate to. 18+ Show. 2 Drink minimum. $15.