Dave Puchalsky reception

media release: An urgent new photography exhibition opening this spring at Lakeside St. Coffee House captures the intensity, pathos, beauty, and humor of birds in motion—while sounding an alarm about their accelerating decline across the Midwest.

“Canaries in a Corn Mine” features 39 photographs by Dave Puchalsky, a retired academic physician from UW and now a Fitchburg-based photographer and musician. What began as a pandemic hobby, inspired by his late dog Sparky and a deep need to be in nature, has evolved into a mission to document birds as intelligent, ecologically essential beings.

March 3, 2026 through June 1, 2026.

Reception & Gallery Talk: Thursday, May 28, 2026, 5–7 p.m. Dave Puchalsky will speak about his work and the science behind it. Beer and wine bar open, featuring craft beer and global wines.

The series visualizes the daily struggles of birds—feeding, fighting, courting, parenting—with a sense of urgency grounded in recent science. Puchalsky was horrified by a February 2026 study in the journal Science (Leroy, Jarzyna & Keil) showing that one-quarter of 261 North American bird species are not just declining, but experiencing an accelerating loss. The study identifies agriculture hotspots—areas with increased crop cover, fertilizer, and pesticide use—as the strongest correlate of this acceleration. Rising temperatures also play a role, but to a lesser degree.

Wisconsin lies within one of the most affected regions.

“Perhaps we should think of our beautiful local birds as ‘canaries in a corn mine,’” Puchalsky said. “The soil and water in and around our Dane County farmland may not be so healthy for us and our ecosystem.”

The exhibition’s title directly references the Science study and a companion summary that notes: “The red areas shown in figure D are hotspots of accelerating decrease. That decrease correlates most with areas having the highest intensity of agriculture.”

Prints: Each is made with long-lasting ChromaLuxe HD Dye‑Sublimation Aluminum at Picture Salon in Madison (www.picturesalon.com)

Price: $200 each

Beneficiary: 25% of proceeds donated to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology