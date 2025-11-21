Dave Ramont, Tim Southwick Johnson

media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

Two friends will share the stage, tossing songs back and forth.

Singer/songwriter DAVE RAMONT hails from the swamps of Northern Illinois, teaching music and singing around the Midwest and points beyond for years. Muddy skies & chicken pies. He’s released 4 solo albums, plus 4 more with swillbilly band dick smith. Their album Smoke Damage was a top 3 independent release as chosen by Acoustic Guitar magazine. He’s currently recording new songs and singing for sandwiches & rye whiskey.

“Ramont has the sly, shy twang of a country soul singer; his songwriting shares the mystical eye of Jimmie Dale Gilmore. His quiet humor and scrappy musicianship allow for a hazy country vision with mystery.” -Mark Guarino, Chicago Daily Herald

Wisconsin resident TIM SOUTHWICK JOHNSON is an accomplished performer on guitar, mandolin, tenor guitar, ukulele and harmonica. Since 1982 Tim has performed at colleges & universities, clubs &festivals in 30 states. He’s a former member of Mercury/Columbia recording artists Heartsfield and was a founding member of the band Famous Vacationers.

His original songs run the gamut from sweet ballads, thought provoking story songs, compelling art songs and fingerstyle instrumentals. Tim has also provided music for film including the independent film Wisconsin Barns- A Touchstone of the Past- which has aired on PBS nationwide.

Tim’s latest CD, Sand County Songs, is based on the Aldo Leopold book, A Sand County Almanac.