× Expand courtesy Dave Rudolf A stylized close-up of Dave Rudolf. Dave Rudolf

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Dave Rudolf is a long time performer and a multi award winning singer/songwriter who just released his 47th album …And being the busy little beaver that he is, he’s at work on his 48th album….He's a Gold Record, Grammy nominated artist, 15 time nominee for Entertainer of the Year awards from NACA (The National Association for Campus Activities), has 47 albums many of which have won various awards. In the last six years he has eight albums in the NPR Indiana and Illinois regional Top Ten. He is an award winning children's author with three children books, wrote for Disney, did a TV pilot for the All New Captain Kangaroo several years back, written for Second City, had his songs on Movies, TV shows, Industrial films, and more, and lots more stuff we won't bore you with…Dave is currently touring in support of his new CD.. He's shared the stage with The Beach Boys, The Everly Brothers, The Mama's and the Papa's, Steve Goodman, John Hartford, The Smothers Brothers, Michael Smith, Megon McDonough, The Gatlin Brothers, Sha Na Na, and weirdly back in the day, Cheech and Chong to name a few…His latest CDs are getting national airplay on various radio stations throughout the country…He also has writing workshops and music Biz workshops should you be interested.

An article in Illinois Rock and Roll Archives about Dave's career: https://www.facebook.com/groups/illinoisrockandrollmusicarchives/permalink/1404871733298544/

Albums YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWU6j9NYJMEk3cfQ-HcDt8g

Videos: https://studio.youtube.com/channel/UCWU6j9NYJMEk3cfQ-HcDt8g/playlists