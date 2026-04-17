Dave Scott Quintet

media release: Dave Scott - Trumpet; Chet Doxas - Tenor Saxophone; Steve Million - Piano; Peter Brendler - Bass; Tim Davis - Drums.

Dave Scott is an award winning trumpet player with a wide range of professional experience who has worked with some of the greatest jazz artists in the world.

Currently residing in New York, Dave has been composing for and performing with his own jazz quintet and also has a new project featuring violin, piano, guitar, bass and drums. He is recognized in the New York jazz community as a prolific composer and his groups feature his compositions exclusively. Both contain some of New York’s finest jazz musicians, including Rich Perry, Gary Versace, Jeff Williams, John Hebert, Ben Monder, and Ted Poor.

The quintet released “Song For Amy” on the SteepleChase label in 2004. A second disc for SteepleChase, “Naivete’” was released in February of 2007. A third disc, “Nonchalant” was released in April of 2009 and received honorable mention for recording of the year in the New York City Jazz Record. In 2015 a fourth disc “Brooklyn Aura” was released and in 2018 another “In Search of Hipness” featuring Dave’s Violin Band. Two more discs have been recorded and released on the SteepleChase label, “Ambiguity” in 2020 and “Song for Alice” in 2022.

Dave also co-leads a quartet with tenor saxophonist Tony Malaby. The group has a CD released on the Nine Winds label.

He has been featured at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Newport Jazz Festival with Gerry Mulligan, at the Monterey Jazz Festival with Harvey Wainapel’s Quintet, and has performed with the Tom Harrell Big Band in Los Angeles and New York.

He is currently on the jazz faculty at the New School of Jazz and Contemporary Music.

He was heard here previously with the Dave Scott Quartet and Quintet.