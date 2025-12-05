media release: Trampled By Turtles frontman Dave Simonett returns to the Mineral Point Opera House for a solo show on Friday, December 5, at 7:30 pm. Advance tickets will be $38 for the lower and upper levels and $48 for the first two rows and boxes (plus taxes and fees). Tickets will increase by $5 on the day of the show. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Friends of the MPOH can purchase tickets starting Wed, August 6 at 10 am and the general public can purchase tickets starting Wed, Aug 20 at 10 am.

Dave Simonett has spent almost two decades as the lead singer, guitar player, and songwriter for the widely popular and beloved roots band, Trampled By Turtles. He also fronts Dead Man Winter, a bull-bodied, emotionally resonant brand of Americana-infused indie rock band. He now boldly steps forward with a shining collection of new solo material for the first time under his own name, called Red Tail. While Dead Man Winter’s Furnace was a much-needed cathartic experience for Simonett during a dark time, he is not connecting the songs on Red Tail to his own life, as he prefers to allow listeners to develop their own interpretations. The conversational and poetic style in which Simonett writes lends itself to this perfectly, inspired by the spacious and stark Northern woods of Minnesota, where he’s from. Drawing from the outdoors, Simonett uses light, weather and imagery to paint introspective, cinematic scenes that are easy to lose yourself in.