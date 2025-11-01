Dave Stoler Quartet with Geoff Bradfield

media release: Dave Stoler is a native of Madison WI, and has formerly resided in New York City, Milwaukee and Miami. One of the busiest keyboardists in the area, Dave works with his own jazz trio, the Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Sextet and Los Bad Hombres. He also co-leads Steely Dane, a 14 member Steely Dan tribute band. His trio and quartet perform at Smalls and Mezzrow Jazz Club in New York City. His 1994 compact disc recording, titled “Urban Legends” is available directly and can be found on numerous streaming platforms. He was a semifinalist in the Thelonious Monk Piano Competition, The American Jazz Piano Competition, and a finalist in the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition. He received a Master Of Music Degree in Jazz Performance from the University of Miami-Coral Gables, and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Composition from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.