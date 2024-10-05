Dave Stoler, Russ Johnson, Emma Dayhuff, Wayne Salzman II

media release: Dave Stoler Quartet presents A Tribute to Thelonious Sphere Monk. Monk’s innovative style of play, changed music and the culture of jazz. Monk’s unique voice make him one of the century’s greatest American composers.

Dave Stoler is a native of Madison and has formerly resided in New York City, Milwaukee and Miami. One of the busiest keyboardists in the area, Dave works with his own jazz trio, the Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Sextet and Los Bad Hombres. He also co-leads Steely Dane, a 14 member Steely Dan tribute band. His trio and quartet perform at Smalls and Mezzrow Jazz Club in New York City. His 1994 compact disc recording, titled “Urban Legends” is available directly and can be found on numerous streaming platforms. He was a semifinalist in the Thelonious Monk Piano Competition, The American Jazz Piano Competition, and a finalist in the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition. He received a Master Of Music Degree in Jazz Performance from the University of Miami-Coral Gables, and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Composition from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Trumpeter Russ Johnson is a recent Midwest transplant after spending 23 years as an important member of New York City’s jazz community. He has 7 recordings as a leader or co-leader and performed on more than 75 recordings as a sideman. Russ has worked alongside many of the legendary figures in jazz including Lee Konitz, Steve Swallow, Bill Frisell, and Joe Lovano. In addition, he has recorded and/or performed with a long list of the most prominent musicians currently on the international jazz scene, including Myra Melford, Ken Vandermark, and Tony Malaby. Russ has performed in more than 40 countries across the globe. His groups have recently performed at the Chicago, Winter Jazz Fest (NYC) Hyde Park, (Chicago) and Bergamo, (Italy) jazz festivals.

Emma Dayhuff has followed her musical passions to places beyond what she imagined from her childhood home on Sourdough Canyon Road in Bozeman, Montana. She is a graduate of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance in Los Angeles and is a nationally and internationally touring artist. Emma has had opportunities to share the stage with Herbie Hancock, Cecile McLorin Salvant, David Murray, Kahil El’Zabar, Helen Sung, Jeff Parker, Dee Alexander, Isaiah Collier, Corey Wilkes, Victor Goines, Gretchen Parlato, and Patricia Barber.

Wayne Salzmann II is a Drummer, Educator, Author, and Composer who has toured and recorded extensively with Grammy winning guitarist Eric Johnson. He has also performed/recorded with Steve Miller, Kenny Rogers, Kris Kristofferson, Christopher Cross, Bob Schneider, Joe Satriani, G3, Mike Stern, Joe Bonamassa, Robben Ford, Oz Noy, Chris Potter, Dick Oatts, Bill Watrous, Diane Schuur, Bobby Shew, UT Jazz Faculty, San Antonio Symphony, and many others. He has hundreds of recording credits, including a Billboard no. 1 Jazz record, a Billboard no. 1 Blues record, and feature film soundtracks.