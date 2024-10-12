Dave Tamkin & Company

media release: Get ready for an extraordinary evening as Dave Tamkin & Co. brings their captivating blend of rhythmic acoustic sounds to Harmony Bar & Grill on Saturday, October 12, 2024. This is a night that fans of heartfelt, engaging music won’t want to miss.

Featuring the talents of Dave Tamkin (guitar/vocals), Brad Huffman, and Bryan Sansom (drums) — Dave Tamkin & Co. is renowned for their dynamic live shows that seamlessly weave together elements of Americana, jazz, and indie rock. Their performances are not just concerts — they’re a journey through personal lyrics, skilled songwriting, and high-energy percussion, all delivered with an emotional punch that leaves audiences mesmerized.

Tamkin, who has toured extensively across the United States and internationally, has shared the stage with artists like Will Hoge, Guster, and Donavon Frankenreiter. His commitment to connecting with fans through both intimate solo performances and full-band experiences continues with this special event at Hey Nonny.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Dave is also the co-host of the popular podcast "Musicians Tip Jar," where he and Chris Webb discuss the financial aspects of the music industry — a crucial resource for musicians worldwide. With over 100 episodes, the podcast has become a must-listen for those looking to navigate the business side of music.

A portion of the band's merch sales will be donated to Czar’s Promise, supporting animals dealing with cancer and their families in Madison.