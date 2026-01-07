Dave Tamkin, Nick Venturella

media release: ​Singer-songwriter Dave Tamkin has carved out a distinctive niche in the acoustic music scene with his energetic performances and heartfelt songwriting. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Tamkin's musical journey has taken him through Boulder, Colorado, and he now resides in Madison, Wisconsin. His unique style blends rhythmic acoustic guitar work with personal, honest lyrics, creating a sound that resonates with audiences nationwide. ​

Nick Venturella is a performing folk/pop/rock singer/songwriter and indie/pop instrumentalist and singer/songwriter for sync music opportunities. His songs reflect life's ups and downs underscored by a spirit of hope.